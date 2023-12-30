Recipes for some of the best dishes to bring into the New Year

Best dishes to bring into the New Year

Best dishes to bring into the New Year

Best dishes to bring into the New Year

MIAMI — By now, you're probably tired of the turkey and all the holiday fix-ins, so what's your family eating to bring in the new year? If you believe in superstition, certain dishes bring good luck.

Chef Chad Cherry joined CBS News Miami Saturday morning to share some of the best meals for New Year's Eve and some tips on how to practice better eating habits in 2024. Here are just a few recipes that Cherry shared:

Caribbean New Year's Soup (Serves 10-12 people)

Ingredients:

Apple cider vinegar

2 limes (juiced)

2 lbs. of beef (cubed)

1 tbsp. of seasoned salt

48 oz. of beef broth

3 buillion cubes

1 large butternut squash (peeled and cubed)

4 large russet potatoes (cubed)

3 baby carrots

1 small green cabbage (finely diced)

1 medium onion (sliced)

1 green bell pepper (sliced)

1 red bell pepper (sliced)

4 tbsp. Marie Sharp's hot sauce

1 box of rigatoni pasta

6 fresh garlic cloves

Roasted garlic seasoning

2 1/2 tsps. Himalayan pink salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

2 tsps. dry basil

3 tbsps. vegetable oil

1 stick of butter

Steps:

Clean beef with lime and vinegar. Rinse and pat dry. Heat up a large stock pot and add oil, butter, onions, peppers, cubed beef and squash. Saute until the beef is browned. Add beef broth, buillion cubes and Marie Sharp's hot sauce (add cups of water if necessary). Add all other vegetables. Simmer uncovered for 20-30 minutes. After simmering, add pasta and contunie to simmer until pasta is cooked. Taste and adjust seasonings. Divide soup among bowls and serve with bread.

Hoppin' John (Serves 6-8 people)

Ingredients:

1 white onion

2 red bell peppers

1 lb. celery

1 pkg. of turkey bacon (chopped)

2 cans of black eyed peas

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

1/2 stick of butter

Steps:

In a medium sauce pan, add oil and better. Heat on medium high. Add turkey bacon and cook until browned and crispy. Add diced onions, pepper and celery. Season to taste and cook for five minutes. Add black-eyed peas to mixture and turn heat to low. Simmer for five minutes. After simmering, serve over rice, quinoa or enjoy by itself.

Roast Pork (Serves 10-12 people)

Ingredients:

1 head of garlic (peeled)

2 tsps. of salt

1 tsp. of black peppercorn

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. cumin

1/4 cup of olive oil

2 cups of mojo marinade

1 bottle of sofrito

8-10 lbs. of pork shoulder

1 cup of rice wine vinegar

2 limes (juiced)

Steps:

Clean pork with lime and vinegar. Blend garlic, sofrito and mojo in a blender. Add salt, pepper and cumin. Peel skin off pork. Rub both the pork meat and skin with the blended ingredients. Place skin back on the pork to cover. Cover with a lid or foil and roast in the oven at 275 degrees for five hours. After roasting, remove pan lid and increase heat to 375. Cook for an additional 30 minutes. Serve and enjoy.

For more delicious recipes, follow Cherry on Instagram.