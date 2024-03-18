Miami Open athletes help paint house for non-profit Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade

MIAMI - On Monday, Greek professional tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas gave back to the community in a big way.

The top-ranked athlete says giving back to the communities where he plays means a lot.

"I like helping people, I like doing the best for the planet and world. So, today was a great opportunity for me to get out here and do something different. Start my day in a different sort of format than I'm used to. It was very refreshing. I felt like it cleansed my soul," said Stefanos.

Other athletes, including Sebastian Korda, helped revive a home through the Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade non-profit.

"I had a lot of fun with my competitors, some of the tennis players on the tour… I don't know them that well, but I think it brought us together and closer and into the same purpose to help the community here," added Stefanos.

later in the afternoon, at the Miami Open, the men's drawing took place, as well as, qualifying rounds and practicing.

"I want to finish this tournament the same way I finished this house today, which was a great way, in my opinion. Finish the tournament like that on a good note, so I hope I can have the same feelings for my tennis and be a creator out on the court, which is ultimately my goal," said Stefanos.

On Monday, Stefanos' dad and coach also got in and helped. A moment, they said is important when coming to play in the community.

"I feel like I did something good not just for me but... for others. Here, I felt like I was part of a team, part of a union, it felt good because we're all excited to be here," remarked Stefanos.

On their website, Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade says they empower low-income, vulnerable homeowners, small business owners, and community organizations by providing critical home repair and accessibility modifications at no cost to them.