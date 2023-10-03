Ready to get wild with Marlins' Jazz Chisholm
MIAMI - The Miami Marlins are playing October baseball again.
On Wednesday night, they open up their wild card series against the Philadephia Phillies.
Game one is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm joined CBS News Miami's Mike Cugno ahead of the game.
The Marlins center fielder is ready to surprise baseball fans as they look to get wild in the playoffs.
