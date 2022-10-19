Ready for the ultimate girl's night out? Magic Mike begins nightly shows in Key Biscayne

MIAMI - It's the ultimate girl's night out, directed by Channing Tatum, the star of the hit film franchise.

Magic Mike Live has now begun nightly shows in a custom-built, state-of-the-art 600-seat venue just in front of the Miami Marine Stadium site on Key Biscayne.

Jack Rayner is the show's music producer.

Choreographer and co-director Alison Faulk, who also worked on the movie, is from South Florida.

"It seems like this is the place to have the show," said CBS Miami's Lisa Petrillo. "This is Miami. It's hot. This is it. Miami's a party all the time and our show is a party all the time so it's a match made in heaven," said Faulk.

Magic Mike Live has sold out performances in Berlin, Las Vegas, London and more. It's a different storyline than the film.

"This is literally something that we feel doesn't have a genre. It happens to be really talented men that dance and do sexy stuff and take the shirts off, but man they're just dancing their faces off," Faulk said.

"So they're taking just their shirts off, nothing else? " asked Petrillo.

"Well there could be some more, but you'll have to come and pay your ticket to find out," said Faulk laughing.

The cast is comprised of super-talented performers whose job it is to dazzle the room with thrilling acrobatics, daring dance routines, and one on one interactions with the audience.

"The idea was to make people feel good about this kind of a show and to take away from the stigma from coming to see a show that deals with some serious subjects. It's done in a really fun way," said Faulk.

Dancer Marquet Hill says he started out shy.

"I remember learning one of the numbers and they were describing what was going to happen and they mentioned you're going to take off this and this. I was like wait, wait? I wasn't ready for the all of this but, it's Magic Mike," said Hill.

Petrillo decided to learn a G-rated move. Marquet teaches her the body roll. After trying out some moves, she says she'll leave it to the experts and to the audiences who are in for a night of non-stop action and most importantly, fun.

"I think it will be a night to remember. You're going to be like remember when I went to Magic Mike!," said Faulk.

"And really you're laughing from the minute the first beat of the song hits. It was made to get you out of your seat on your feet and dancing and that's what happens," said Rayner.

Magic Mike Live is on now through the end of April. For more info, click here.