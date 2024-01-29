Owner says Rare Rolls Royce stolen outside Brickell restaurant

MIAMI - A South Florida woman says she went out to dinner at a popular restaurant in Brickell, leaving her rare Rolls Royce with the valet service only to find out later that it had been stolen.

It happened Saturday night after Yillian Iglesias left her Rolls with the valet service outside Komodo Restaurant.

She had just finished eating when she was told her multi-million-dollar car was stolen.

Iglesias says her car represents her family's hard work and dedication.

Iglesias believes the crooks are taking the car out of the country. She says there are several tracking devices and believes the thieves did something to turn off those systems.

The City of Miami Police Department confirms they are investigating the case.