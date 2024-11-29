Rare giant eland born at Zoo Miami

MIAMI - Zoo Miami has something special to be thankful for: A giant eland was born one day before Thanksgiving.

Five-year-old Maria gave birth to the 65-pound calf after an approximately nine-month pregnancy, her second one. And it was the fifth calf sired by 8-year-old Nomad.

This was the 17th giant eland born at the zoo, which now has seven in the herd.

The newborn giant eland appears in the herd at Zoo Miami. Zoo Miami.

Giant elands are the world's largest antelope with males often weighing over 2,000 pounds. Females are smaller.

Zoo Miami is the only accredited zoo in the United States to exhibit these animals.

Two other females are due to give birth at any time.

Last November, two calves were born to separate mothers.

On Friday morning, the unnamed newborn had his neonatal exam that consisted of getting weighed, an overall general physical and blood collection as well as getting microchipped.

Zoo Miami said initial indications are that he is healthy and doing well.

A Zoo Miami worker holds the 65-pound giant eland, who was born Wednesday. Zoo Miami

Baby and mother are back together and have access to their habitat.

"Mom will usually keep the newborn tucked in a discreet location for the first day or so until the calf has adjusted well and will then be seen more often standing with the herd," Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill said in a news release.

Giant elands are found in small areas of the savannahs and woodlands of Central Africa, and are listed as vulnerable with the major threats being habitat destruction and hunting for their meat. They are tan to gray with thin white stripes on their flanks and are distinguished by large spiraling horns found in both sexes but are larger and thicker in males.