Watch CBS News
Local News

Rapper Travis Scott charged with disorderly intoxication on Miami Beach

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Rapper Travis Scott was taken into custody following his arrest on Miami Beach for disorderly intoxication and trespassing.

The "goosebumps" singer was picked up at the Miami Beach Marina, according to TMZ.

This is not his first run-in with the law.

He's facing civil lawsuits after 10 people died and dozens were injured in a crowd surge during his 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston. No charges were filed against Scott after a grand jury declined to indict him and five other people on any criminal counts related to the deadly concert. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 8:50 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.