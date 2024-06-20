Rapper Travis Scott charged with disorderly intoxication on Miami Beach

MIAMI - Rapper Travis Scott was taken into custody following his arrest on Miami Beach for disorderly intoxication and trespassing.

The "goosebumps" singer was picked up at the Miami Beach Marina, according to TMZ.

This is not his first run-in with the law.

He's facing civil lawsuits after 10 people died and dozens were injured in a crowd surge during his 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston. No charges were filed against Scott after a grand jury declined to indict him and five other people on any criminal counts related to the deadly concert.