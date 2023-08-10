Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH - Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested Wednesday night in Palm Beach County.

According to the sheriff's office jail records, the 29-year-old was booked on a charge of failure to appear.

The arrest stems from three traffic tickets he received after being pulled over by police in June for speeding, according to TMZ.

His bond was set at $2,000 and he was released from jail just after midnight.

The rapper's arrest comes just about four months after he was assaulted and robbed at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth.

Video posted to several social media sites showed Hernandez on the floor of the gym bathroom as at least two men kicked him and grabbed him by the hair. He tried to fight back during the attack but was overpowered and outnumbered.

Hernandez suffered facial cuts and had to be hospitalized following the beating, his attorney Lance Lazzaro told news outlets at the time.

Three men were charged in the attack.

The rapper was a social media phenomenon with millions of followers on Instagram before becoming an ascendant name in hip-hop.

He had a multiplatinum hit song, "Fefe," with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts, and "Stoopid," featuring the incarcerated rapper Bobby Shmurda.

The rapper was released early from federal prison after he cooperated with law enforcement and testified against his former fellow gang members.