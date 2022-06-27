Watch CBS News
Rapper SpotemGottem arrested after allegedly speeding on Jet Ski to evade police

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – A Florida rapper is behind bars Monday night after police say he tried to escape being captured by police on a Jet Ski.

Rapper SpotemGottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden, is facing several charges, including reckless operation of a boat and fleeing law enforcement officers.

Police say they spotted the 19-year-old on a Jet Ski near the Miami Marine Stadium.

He was reportedly speeding dangerously near other boats.

When marine officers tried to stop him, police say Harden sped faster, narrowly missing people in the water.

He was eventually caught and arrested. 

First published on June 27, 2022 / 5:55 PM

