Rapper Rich the Kid arrested early Monday on Miami Beach

MIAMI - Rapper Rich the Kid was arrested on Miami Beach early Monday after he was accused of trespassing on a property.

Rich the Kid, aka 31-year-old Dimitri Roger, was taken into custody during a police investigation into a bomb threat at 17th Street and Collins Avenue.

According to police, they had cordoned off an area one block over in each direction with police "do not cross" tape.

When Roger approached the tape, he reportedly told an officer stationed there that he needed to get to his hotel. When the officer told him he could not cross the tape and if he did so would be arrested, Roger replied "I'll bond out in 20 minutes," and walked away, according to the arrest report.

Roger reportedly walked to the southeast corner of 17th Street and Collins Avenue where several officers watched him crossing under the tape. When they told him he couldn't cross the tape, police said Roger walked away from officers.

He then went to the rear of the building where he was confronted by security staff who told him that the property was closed and he was not allowed there. Roger reportedly told them 'stop me'. He then hopped the fence onto the property and went into the building where there was an active K9 sweep going on, according to the report.

When he was ordered to leave, Roger went to the driveway and hung around, according to police. He was then taken into custody.

Roger has been charged with trespassing after being given a warning and resisting arrest without violence.

