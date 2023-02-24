Watch CBS News
Rapper Drake steers clear of deposition in XXXTentacion murder trial

MIAMI - Rapper Drake will not have to appear for a deposition in the murder trial of XXXTentacion after all.

Friday afternoon, a judge granted a motion for Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, "to be stricken" from the trial.

The judge says there is not enough evidence to support Drake was involved in XXXTentacion's death. 

"Drake was among a group of hip-hop stars listed as potential defense witnesses."

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy was shot and killed in 2018 In Deerfield Beach.

Three men are on trial for his murder.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 4:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

