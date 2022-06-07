Watch CBS News
Local News

Quiet Waters Elementary School in Deerfield Beach on partial lockdown

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Elementary school in Broward under Code Yellow lockdown
Elementary school in Broward under Code Yellow lockdown 00:26

Deerfield Beach - Quiet Waters Elementary School in Deerfield Beach was placed on a temporary lockdown Code Yellow Tuesday morning due to a potential social media threat, according to authorities.  

Movement inside the school was limited. 

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 12:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.