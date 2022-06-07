Quiet Waters Elementary School in Deerfield Beach on partial lockdown
Deerfield Beach - Quiet Waters Elementary School in Deerfield Beach was placed on a temporary lockdown Code Yellow Tuesday morning due to a potential social media threat, according to authorities.
Movement inside the school was limited.
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.