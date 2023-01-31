Questions raised about safety, property manager of Miami Gardens apartment building after fire

MIAMI - A man who owns a unit at the New World Condo Apartments in Miami Gardens, which was partially destroyed in a fire over the weekend, said he plans another suit against the property's manager.

John Baptise owns five units between multiple properties that Denise Brooks manages. He said the massive damage was preventable. He claims the automatic dialers on the fire alarms did not work and he blamed her.

"They have fire alarms but she hasn't paid the bill for the automatic dialer to the fire department since 2019, they put a notice on our building," said Baptiste.

Brooks told CBS4 that she was not managing the property in 2019 and she took over in 2021.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue was called to the apartment complex fire around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Thick smoke billowed from the building as flames quickly spread across the second floor.

Baptise said no one heard anything. They saw the smoke and felt the heat.

"A slight amount of smoke would've triggered it (the fire alarm). In my kitchen, if a slight amount of smoke would come up the alarm goes off," he said.

Some people jumped out of windows to escape the flames.

The wind-fueled blaze caused a large section of the roof to collapse.

At least 75 units were damaged, about half of them destroyed. More than 200 residents have been displaced.

On Monday, at a public meeting, Brooks told those gathered that the building was not insured because they had not done their 40 year recertification.

The reassessment certification, performed by an engineer who looks at the foundation, frames, and roofing, should have been done in 2008. Brooks claimed the board of directors said it was too expensive.

Residents wonder where their money is going.

"In my estimate, in the way that I see her managing, I believe that the board is in cahoots with her in many things. In other words, whatever miss management is going on I believe both of them are involved because we have spoken to the board, I have called the board many times, I've given them documentation, I asked them to explain, and then they refer to her," said Baptiste.

Brooks denied that allegation.

"No, I'm not responsible! As a property manager, all I can do is give the board information," she said.

Baptiste said they had a unit owner meeting on Sunday to try and force Brooks out. He added that they plan to take further action.