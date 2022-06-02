On Queen's Jubilee: Boy who started collecting royal miniatures at 13 says collection "complete" at 81

MIAMI - The Queen's Jubilee parade on Thursday was a once-in-a-lifetime spectacular.

It is so reminiscent of 1953's coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, in fact, the same exact military units, the same pomp and circumstance on display.

Ken Kurtz has collected the miniature lead soldiers, cannons and carriages that represented the original Coronation Parade.

Standing in his living room next to three rows of well-lit shelves, Kurtz says, "Actually, all the same troops you saw are here in the recent parade, what you are looking at is an accurate reproduction of Queen Elizabeth's Coronation in 1953."

Kurtz said he started the collection when he was 13 in 1953. Finally, at the age of 81, he said it is "complete."

And why the fascination that Americans seem to have with the British Monarchy? So much so that in 1953, before satellites and the internet, CBS network film of the coronation was flown to the United States finally arriving in Boston aboard a souped-up P-51 World War II fighter plane.

Kurtz said that, "There is pomp and circumstance and tradition that goes with the soldiers, the churches, the castle, the whole aura of the Royal Family."

Like many Americans, Kurtz saw the film on TV and was hooked. His parents appreciated his interest.

For 25 bucks, a lot of money in 1953, they bought him an original miniature reproduction of the Coronation Carriage.

"When you are a kid and you find it under the Christmas tree that's really wonderful," said Kurtz.

Looking at his vast collection, Kurtz sums it all up, "It's just great fun. I come in every once in a while. I come into this room on the way to bed, light up with a smile because I have my parade."