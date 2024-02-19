Pura Vida dishes up fresh, healthy fast food

MIAMI - Pura Vida offers healthy, fresh fast food in a beautiful, relaxed setting. Pura Vida was created by Omer Horev and his wife Jen to serve as a place for friends and family to gather and eat delicious and nutritious food.

"I think everyone is all about that healthy lifestyle. It's not just about great quality ingredients you are putting in your body. You also want to feel good when you walk into a space. So when you walk in, we want to make sure it's a great vibe," said Jen Horev.

Pura Vida has an expansive and diverse menu which includes smoothies, specialty coffees, acai bowls, wraps, salads, and offers breakfast all day.

"Whether you want eggs, chicken, or you are vegan. We have something for you," said Jen Horev.

Pura Vida is also dedicated to helping the environment with sustainable practices. Leftovers are set aside for composting partners who then turn to compost into fertile soil. This fertile soil is donated to local farmers in our community. They offer environmentally conscious and locally sourced products to reduce their environmental impact. Pura Vida also reuses paper to-go bags at every store and minimizes the use of single-use plastics.

Pura Vida was founded in 2012 with its first location was south of Fifth on Miami Beach. There are now 21 locations across South Florida with new locations set to open soon in Sarasota and Jupiter soon. Pura Vida in South Miami is situated on US-1 near Sunset Place. It is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.