Puppy "fighting for her life" rescued by South Florida police officers after getting run over

MIRAMAR — A puppy on the verge of death was rescued on Friday by two selfless police officers in South Florida.

According to Miramar Police, the officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Southwest 27th Street in reference to a severely injured dog found on the street. They were told that the pup had been run over and was "still fighting for her life."

A passerby told police that her name was possibly "Peaches"; however, nobody claimed ownership of the puppy.

"Our officers did not hesitate and took 'Peaches' to the veterinarian on their own to save her life," Miramar Police stated.

Miramar Police also stated that the puppy needs "intense veterinarian care," including surgery. Additionally, the officers started a GoFundMe page and even donated some of their own money to help pay her veterinary bills.

If anyone wants to join the officers in helping Peaches get the care that she needs, click here.