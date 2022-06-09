Cutler Bay pumps working overtime, flood-damage inspections offered

CUTLER BAY – The Town of Cutler Bay plans to remove several water pumps by Friday after using them around the clock for days to dry out portions of the Saga Bay community that were under several feet of water.

Additional pumps had been placed throughout the town to move water out of the community.

As of Thursday, a total of 7 pumps were deployed to pump tens of thousands of gallons of water out of the community each hour.

The largest pumps were placed next to Saga Lake, which overflowed twice, inundating the surrounding community with several feet of water in some areas.

Two of the most powerful pumps being used to lower the lake's water levels have each been pumping out roughly 6,000 gallons of water per minute. A third pump at the lake can move about 2,000 gallons a minute.

"I could hear the pumps going every night for the past couple of days," said Jonathan Salgado, who lives next to Saga Bay Lake.

Luckily for Salgado, his home was not impacted by the flood waters.

Officials with the Town of Cutler Bay are providing free inspections for residents who experienced flood damage.

The inspections will take place next week, starting Monday and will run through Friday.

Residents interested in scheduling an inspection should contact Cutler Bay's Code Enforcement Office.