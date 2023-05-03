Watch CBS News
Pulse nightclub National Memorial won't be built on property, foundation says

MIAMI - The long-awaited memorial to the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub attack will not be built at the site of the tragedy.

The onePulse Foundation announced that the memorial will be built on a different site.

After it was unable to reach an agreement with founder Barbara Poma and associates for the donation of the nightclub property. 

The nonprofit was established by Poma after the mass shooting that killed 49 people at the Orlando nightclub site.

Last April, the foundation announced she stepped down from her position with the group.

A spokesperson for the foundation says an announcement will be made later this month with plans for the new memorial.. 

