Publix grocery store posts no pets photo, only service animals

MIAMI -- Although your shopping may be a pleasure there, Publix is reminding shoppers that pets aren't allowed in its grocery stores.

The chain says it's posting these "no pets allowed" signs in its almost 14-hundred locations in the southeast.

The signs cites federal law indicating only service animals are permitted in grocery stores.

In a statement Publix says such animals can't ride in a shopping car or wheelchair basket.

Emotional support animals are also banned and the grocery chain says shoppers who bring them in will be escorted out of the store.