Publix grocery store posts no pets photo, only service animals
MIAMI -- Although your shopping may be a pleasure there, Publix is reminding shoppers that pets aren't allowed in its grocery stores.
The chain says it's posting these "no pets allowed" signs in its almost 14-hundred locations in the southeast.
The signs cites federal law indicating only service animals are permitted in grocery stores.
In a statement Publix says such animals can't ride in a shopping car or wheelchair basket.
Emotional support animals are also banned and the grocery chain says shoppers who bring them in will be escorted out of the store.
