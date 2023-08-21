Watch CBS News
Local News

Publix grocery store posts no pets photo, only service animals

/ CBS/CNN

Publix grocery store posts no pets photo
Publix grocery store posts no pets photo 00:45

MIAMI -- Although your shopping may be a pleasure there, Publix is reminding shoppers that pets aren't allowed in its grocery stores.

The chain says it's posting these "no pets allowed" signs in its almost 14-hundred locations in the southeast.

The signs cites federal law indicating only service animals are permitted in grocery stores.

In a statement Publix says such animals can't ride in a shopping car or wheelchair basket.

Emotional support animals are also banned and the grocery chain says shoppers who bring them in will be escorted out of the store.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 3:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.