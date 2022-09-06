Publix employee accused of sexual misconduct with teen girl
MIAMI - A Publix employee is accused of inappropriate behavior with a 13-year-old girl.
Keyven Worthy, 25, is facing several charges including lewd and lascivious battery on a child and molestation of a child.
According to his arrest report, he fondled the girl outside the supermarket. A few days later, she accompanied him to a park and performed a sexual act, according to police.
During questioning, Worthy reportedly confessed. He's since been released from jail and placed under house arrest.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.