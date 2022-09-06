Watch CBS News
Publix employee accused of sexual misconduct with teen girl

MIAMI - A Publix employee is accused of inappropriate behavior with a 13-year-old girl.

Keyven Worthy, 25, is facing several charges including lewd and lascivious battery on a child and molestation of a child.

According to his arrest report, he fondled the girl outside the supermarket. A few days later, she accompanied him to a park and performed a sexual act, according to police.

During questioning, Worthy reportedly confessed. He's since been released from jail and placed under house arrest.

