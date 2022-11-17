Publix customers can now sip beer, wine while shopping but not in South Florida
MIAMI - If you shop at Publix, how about a glass of wine?
The Florida-based grocery store chain is now offering a program known as "Publix Pours," an in-store bar for customers at select locations in the state.
According to Publix, the in-store bar includes draft beer, wine, premium coffee, tea, on-tap kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies to let customers "sip while they shop."
The store's website did not list the prices customers will pay for the drinks.
But if you're in South Florida, you're out of luck
The in-store bars are currently only available for its customers who shop at its Central Florida sites and at these five locations:
Plaza Ecco
3171 S. Orange Ave.
Orlando, FL 32806
Publix at Halifax
101 E. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
Clermont Town Center
1720 E Highway 50
Clermont, FL 34711
Parkway Village of St. Johns
170 Village Commons Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32092
Naples Towne Centre
3815 Tamiami Trl E
Naples, FL 34112
for more features.