Watch CBS News
Local News

Publix customers can now sip beer, wine while shopping but not in South Florida

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - If you shop at Publix, how about a glass of wine?

The Florida-based grocery store chain is now offering a program known as "Publix Pours," an in-store bar for customers at select locations in the state.  

According to Publix, the in-store bar includes draft beer, wine, premium coffee, tea, on-tap kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies to let customers "sip while they shop."

The store's website did not list the prices customers will pay for the drinks.

But if you're in South Florida, you're out of luck

The in-store bars are currently only available for its customers who shop at its Central Florida sites and at these five locations: 

Plaza Ecco
3171 S. Orange Ave.
Orlando, FL 32806

Publix at Halifax
101 E. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32176

Clermont Town Center
1720 E Highway 50
Clermont, FL 34711

Parkway Village of St. Johns
170 Village Commons Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32092

Naples Towne Centre
3815 Tamiami Trl E
Naples, FL 34112

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 6:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.