Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio charged with seditious conspiracy over January 6 attack

MIAMI – The Department of Justice is charging Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio with seditious conspiracy in the January 6 attack.

Four other leaders were hit with the same charge Monday.

These are the most aggressive charges brought by the DOJ against the Proud Boys, and are the first allegations by prosecutors that the group tried to oppose by force the presidential transfer of power.

Tarrio's attorney Nayib Hassan released the following statement to CBS News Miami:

"Mr. Tarrio will have his day in court and we will vigorously represent our client through this process. Mr. Tarrio looks forward to being vindicated of these allegations."

Tarrio and his other co-defendants previously pleaded not guilty to the earlier slate of charges.

These developments come after Charles Donohoe, a Proud Boy from North Carolina, pleaded guilty in April and agreed to cooperate with the investigation. He was not named in Monday's indictment.

The Justice Department has brought one other seditious conspiracy case against the leaders of the Oath Keepers, who are accused of extensively planning and preparing for violence on January 6.

