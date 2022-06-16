Watch CBS News
Court docs: Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio received "1776 Returns" memo on occupying congressional buildings

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – In the week leading up to the January 6 Capitol assault, court documents say former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio received a nine-page memo titled "1776 Returns," which laid out detailed plans to occupy congressional buildings.

This was in protest of the counting of the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.

The memo outlined a goal to "maintain control" over DC-area buildings as the group's demands were presented.

Those buildings allegedly included the Senate and House office buildings, the Supreme Court and CNN.

Tarrio has been charged with seditious conspiracy in connection to the Capitol assault.

He pleaded not guilty.

