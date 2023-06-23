Program works to aid pregnant women battling mental health, substance abuse issues

MIAMI -- Jamie Kelley says giving birth to her son Kyrie was the turning point in her life because it was the moment she knew her only option was change.

"I wanted to be a good mom to him," she said. "I wanted to be able to be the mother I know I can be."

She says right after she gave birth, a social worker came to talk to her because she had tested positive for drugs and her son was in withdrawal.

Jamie Kelley and her newborn son. CBS News Miami

The social worker told her about a program at Memorial Health that would provide access to the assistance she needed to turn her life around and called Mothers in Recovery.

"I was nervous," Kelley said. "I had never done treatment like that. It was an intensive outpatient program.".

Kelley started going to group therapy five days a week in order to address her mental health needs along with meeting with a psychiatrist.

"Once I got to the program and met the people and the therapists, everyone was just so welcoming and so nice," Kelley said. "I didn't feel judged. I didn't feel looked down upon. It was just a really welcoming experience."

Kelley met licensed mental health counselor, Dr. Melinda Rodriguez, through the Mothers in Recovery program.

"Mothers in Recovery is a program for women who are currently pregnant and struggling with mental health issues as well as substance abuse issues," Rodriguez said. "We are here to facilitate both mom and baby to have a safe and healthy delivery and a baby born substance free."

Rodriguez says on average they receive about 120 requests per year for their services from women who are expecting and dealing with substance abuse issues or who need mental health help. She said the numbers have increased since COVID.

"It could be higher because there are moms who are scared." Rodriguez said. "Who are worried to come in and get services, just because of repercussions that might occur. Department of children and families might get involved."

Rodriguez urges women in our community to reach out to the Mothers in Recovery program if they are in need of help.

"If they call and they reach out, I help and I facilitate and walk them through it, what the process is going to be like and make that connection so they feel safe to be able to come in and get the help," she said. "It's not always just the one phone call, I might get like 20 and then maybe that 20th phone call they may say I'm ready. I'll meet you at the hospital and then I am there to greet them as soon as they walk in."

Kelley realized through the process that she was not alone and that many other mothers were dealing with the same struggles as she was.

Now Kelley works as a peer support specialist for Memorial, helping other mothers live a drug free life.

"It can be scary, it's not always easy but once you make that first step, you can do it (and) recovery is possible," Kelley said. "I used to think I would never live this life and be free of drugs and free of that addiction but it's possible."

Kelley said she has been clean for three years now. She says if not for the Mothers in Recovery program, she would be in a very different place in her life.

She marks the anniversary date of her sobriety with son's birthday. Kelley says the moment she gave birth to her son, she also gave birth to a new life.

"Thinking about where I would be now, I know I would not have my kids," she said. "I would probably be in jail, dead. I don't even know where I would be but I thank God every day that I got into this program and that now I get to work here as well and live this life worth living."