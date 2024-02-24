Production of 4th "Bad Boys" film to shut down Fort Lauderdale traffic on Monday

FORT LAUDERDALE — Heads up, commuters: Expect a couple of "bad boys" shutting down traffic in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

The City of Fort Lauderdale has issued a traffic advisory for the barrier island from 6 a.m. to noon to help "facilitate a film shoot."

During this time, northbound State Road A1A will be fully closed between Las Olas Boulevard and Bayshore Drive. Also, Seabreeze Boulevard will be converted to one lane in each direction to accommodate traffic flow.

Additionally, the following roads will be fully closed between A1A and Seabreeze:

Poinsettia Street

Cortez Street

Castillo Street

Sebastian Street

So what film will be causing this many traffic blocks? Well, it's none other than the untitled fourth "Bad Boys" movie.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the famous buddy cop franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence has started production on the fourth installment of the film series, which Smith confirmed through social media last week.

"Bad Boys. Miami. Last eight days!" the actor posted to his Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a video that shows him performing stunts on a dock overlooking what appeared to be the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Sun Sentinel also reported that Smith was spotted at Inter Miami's season-opener, where he greeted soccer superstar Lionel Messi from the stands.

The "Bad Boys" franchise has been filmed throughout South Florida since its first blockbuster movie in 1995. The fourth film, which has no official title yet, will reunite Smith and Lawrence as Miami narcotics detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively.

According to the Sun Sentinel, production was halted in July 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike but is currently scheduled to premiere on June 14. The film will also be directed by Belgian-Moroccan filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed the third installment "Bad Boys For Life" in 2020.