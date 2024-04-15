Pro-Palestinian protesters in Miami hope to send a message to US government

MIAMI - With Palestinian flags and signs in hand, dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters marched along Biscayne Boulevard this afternoon, sending a strong message to the U.S. government.

"This is something that should never be happening with our tax dollars. So, today is April 15, it's tax day, and we're out here to say stop funding the war," said Nikki Morse with South Florida Jewish Voice for Peace.

The protest comes after what Israeli officials are calling an unprecedented attack by Iran over the weekend after the country launched more than 300 missiles and drones into Israel.

We asked the pro-Palestinian protesters about their response to Iran's latest attack on Israel.

"Israel needs to be held accountable first because it's been six months, 190-something days. That is ridiculous," said Valentina Jadue, with the South Florida Coalition for Palestine.

But Israeli officials say they won't stop until any threat is eliminated.

"We're operating at full force to defend the state of Israel and the people of Israel," said Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an IDF Spokesperson.

Protesters supporting Palestinians, including several members of South Florida's Jewish community, say the U.S. is aiding Israel in a mass genocide in Gaza.

"It makes me sick to my stomach when I think that this is being done in the name of Jews and I am here saying I'm a Jew and I do not want a genocide," said Kyle East with Jewish Voice for Peace.

Israeli officials have not said how they plan to proceed after this latest attack but have vowed that Iran will be held responsible.