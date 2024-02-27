Pro-Palestinian protesters enter synagogue during event

MIAMI — Caught on video, pro-Palestine protestors are escorted out of an event at Temple Emanuel on South Beach.

One of the protestors resisted law enforcement.

Our CBS News Miami's Morgan Rynor spoke to people in attendance about what happened.

Long-time Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz spoke to a crowd of people at Temple Emanuel on Sunday evening.

"He talked about the relationship with Israel and America. He talked about what's going on in college campuses."

Rabbi Rick Chizever said they expected protestors outside.

"We had police presence, we had private security. They were allowed to come up to the synagogue to the barrier because everyone has a right to protest if it's done peacefully and correctly."

But security had alerted him before the event had even started.

Several people identified at other protests around South Florida were sitting among the congregants.

"During his talk, four separate times, protesters stood up and started yelling and screaming and disrupting the talk."

Although disruptive and on private property, Dershowitz didn't have security escort them out immediately. He actually welcomed any discourse but said only during the question and answer period.

"He wants to hear the other viewpoint. We all want to hear the other viewpoint. But there's a proper manner in which you do so you do it at the question and answer period. … "Additionally, you know, some of them were not peaceful, they had to be escorted out one person was handcuffed"

Joshua Lehrman attended the event.

"I think as an American citizen, you have every right to protest. It's a god given right? But to infiltrate a synagogue, to scream at elderly people to make threats, it's completely out of line."