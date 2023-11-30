Watch CBS News
Local News

Pro-Palestinian group holds protest at City of Miami Tree-lighting Ceremony

By Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

Protest at tree-lighting ceremony
Protest at tree-lighting ceremony 01:31

MIAMI - A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators held a protest Thursday night at the tree-lighting ceremony at Miami City Hall.   

They chanted "cease-fire" and held signs while being kept away by police from the actual ceremony.  

They want attention focused on the plight of Palestinians living in Gaza.

The group planned to stand in silence until Mayor Francis Suarez took the stage and then they started chanting 

CBS News Miami's Larry Seward said they also showered Mayor Suarez with derogatory chants. 

First published on November 30, 2023 / 7:25 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

