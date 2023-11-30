Pro-Palestinian group holds protest at City of Miami Tree-lighting Ceremony
MIAMI - A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators held a protest Thursday night at the tree-lighting ceremony at Miami City Hall.
They chanted "cease-fire" and held signs while being kept away by police from the actual ceremony.
They want attention focused on the plight of Palestinians living in Gaza.
The group planned to stand in silence until Mayor Francis Suarez took the stage and then they started chanting
CBS News Miami's Larry Seward said they also showered Mayor Suarez with derogatory chants.
