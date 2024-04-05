Pro Padel League Tournament underway in Miami

MIAMI - Brittany Dubins, picked up the padel while living in Spain. She's now a professional player for the San Diego Sting Rays.

Padel is a fast-paced sport that she hopes continues to grow in America.

"It's like a mix between tennis and racquetball because there's walls and it's all doubles and it's really dynamic. There is a lot of strategy to it's fun because sometimes you get to like run outside of the cage and the point continues, so I think anyone who plays tennis, would love to try paddle," says Dubins.

Since last August she's been playing in the pro circuit.

"It's the only professional paddle tournament in the United States. It's really interesting because there's 10 teams each representing a different city there's mixed doubles, which is also something you don't see anywhere so it's really really exciting," says Dubins.

Dubins played tennis for the Canes and was once named Miami Herald female athlete of the year.

Her dad is also a standout tennis player and she says she gets her love for the sport from him.

"My dad is my favorite partner and we play a little bit of doubles and that's always really fun," says Dubins.

Her partner Lucia Sainz, in 2020 was the number one player in the world.

"Brittany is great. It's great to have an American player to play this tournament because we need Americans to play," says Sainz.

For Dubins this is a dream come true.

"I love being at home... My friends... Having my parents come to my matches. It feels amazing. I love Miami. I love the people, the weather. So, I'm just so happy to be here," says Dubins.

The tournament started Tuesday and the championship match is on Sunday.