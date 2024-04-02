Pro Padel League making its way to Miami for the first time ever

MIAMI - The Pro Padel League is entering its second season and making its way to Miami this week where ten teams will compete to earn a spot at the PPL Championships at the end of the year.

Making their debut this season is the Flowrida Goats out of Orlando with celebrity team owner and global music icon, Daddy Yankee, a best-selling Latin music artist known as the "King of Reggaeton."

Representing some of the most iconic cities in North America, the PPL teams competing at the Ultra Club for the PPL season opener include the 2023 Champions, Las Vegas Smash, Cancun Waves, Miami Padel Club, Flowrida Goats, San Diego Stingrays, Los Angeles Beat, Arkansas Matrix, Toronto Polar Bears, New York Atlantics, and Houston Volts.

The Flowrida Goats will play four matches this week, concluding with Friday night's highly anticipated match against the Miami Padel Club to earn a spot in Saturday's semifinals and advance to championship Sunday.

This week at the Ultra Club, the first of two back-to-back events for the PPL will be underway from April 2nd-7th followed by the second event from April 9th-14th.

All ten teams will compete for a spot in the November PPL Championships later this year and showcase the best padel players including 11 players ranked top five in the world.

CBS News Miami's Harry Cicma spoke with Daddy Yankee about the sport and his team.