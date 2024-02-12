Pro-Israel ads in Super Bowl LVIII send message to NFL audience, trigger criticism

MIAMI - The cost of a 30-second ad this year during the Super Bowl was $7 million.

Patriot's owner Robert Kraft had a commercial urging people to "Stand up to Jewish Hate," while Israel's government launched its own ad to "bring all dads back home."

That ad starts saying "to all the dads, the funny ones… the adventurous, to all the dads held in captivity by Hamas for over 120 days we vow to bring you home…"

"The ad that ran in the Super Bowl last night, it was incredibly disturbing," told CBS News Miami Nikki Morse, a member of the organization Jewish Voice for Peace South Florida.

"The ad is very disturbing because it celebrates fatherhood, as Palestinian fathers are being dehumanized, while they're losing their children while they're rescuing people from under the rubbles," said Morse who also made reference to the Palestinians in Raffah, the city in the southernmost part of Gaza, the same one that was mentioned by King Abdullah the Second of Jordan.

"We cannot afford and Isaeli attack on Raffah. It is certain to produce another humanitarian catastrophe," said King Abdullah in Washington.

Israeli forces rescued two hostages early Monday in the densely packed town of Rafah.

"134 are still held hostages by Hamas. We don't know how many are still alive," said President Joe Biden. Louis Har and Fernando Marman were flown to safety and reunited with their families.

"What we need at this moment is a cease-fire that allows for prisoner exchange," said Morse when addressed about hostages.

Another Super Bowl commercial urged a massive NFL audience to "Stand up to Jewish Hate."

"As Jewish Voice for Peace, we reject the idea that advocating for Palestinians is antisemitic and we're very concerned by propaganda that was aired in the Super Bowl conflates real antisemitism, that exists. Antisemitism is connected to racism; it is connected to the kind of dehumanizing we are seeing used against Palestinians," said Morse.

CBS Miami reached out to representatives of the Israeli Consulate in Miami for comments, but they were not available Monday night.

We also contacted "Stand up to Jewish Hate" and did not hear back.