Presidents Day: What's Open And What's Closed

MIAMI – Many South Floridians will be enjoying a day off for Presidents Day.

Here's a rundown of what's open and closed.

Federal offices: Closed

State offices: Closed

Stock markets: Closed

Miami-Dade County offices: Closed

Broward County offices: Closed

Miami-Dade courts: Closed

Broward courts: Closed

Broward & Miami-Dade libraries: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward public schools: Closed

Postal service: No mail deliveries, no branches open.

Banks: Likely closed, check your branch.

Garbage collection: Regular schedule.

Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Regular schedule in Miami-Dade, modified weekday scheduled in Broward.

Tri-Rail: Regular schedule.

Malls: Open

Parks: Open

Supermarkets: Open