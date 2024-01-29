Watch CBS News
President Joe Biden will be in Miami on Tuesday

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE -- President Joe Biden will be in South Florida on Tuesday as part of his re-election campaign.

A news release Friday from the White House said he will take part in two "campaign receptions" in the Palm Beach and Miami areas.

It did not provide additional details, such as the locations or times.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued temporary flight restrictions from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Miami International Airport.

Biden was last in Florida last September to survey damage caused by Hurricane Idalia.

This trip will mark his sixth to South Florida as president. 

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden lost to Donald Trump in the Sunshine State by more than three percentage points.   

First published on January 29, 2024 / 3:29 PM EST

