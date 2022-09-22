Watch CBS News
Nearly 2.5 million Floridians affected by Biden student loan plan

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - Nearly 2.43 million people in Florida are eligible for reductions or elimination of student-loan debt under a plan announced last month by President Joe Biden.

According to numbers released by the White House, the total includes more than 1.7 million Pell Grant recipients in Florida.

Overall, 38.5 million borrowers across the country are eligible, according to the White House.

While Biden has touted the plan, many Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have criticized it. During an August 25th appearance, DeSantis said the plan was "unfair" to people who paid off loans and people who "took other pathways in life that didn't require them to take out a lot of loans."

Biden's plan would forgive up to $20,000 in loans for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for other borrowers. The White House said nearly 90 percent of the money would benefit people who earn less than $75,000 a year and none would go to people or households in the top five percent of U.S. incomes.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 11:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

