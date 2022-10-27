President Biden, former President Trump to rally for candidates in Miami-Dade

MIAMI - With the midterm elections right around the corner, candidates on the ballot are making their last attempts to drum up support ahead of November 8th.

To that end, some big names will be stopping by South Florida to rally for candidates they support.

A Miami-Dade rally announced on Wednesday by former President Donald Trump will prominently feature Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, but will notably not include Gov. Ron DeSantis, even though he is currently running for reelection in the state.

The rally, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition on November 6th, comes as the relationship between Trump and DeSantis, once allies, has grown distant ahead of a possible presidential showdown in 2024.

As Trump has shifted his focus toward his own political future, two people who recently spoke to him told CNN that the former President has complained about the Florida governor and indicated he was ungrateful to Trump, who believes he is responsible for DeSantis' success in 2018.

Trump is also annoyed that DeSantis has not said he wouldn't run in 2024 if the former President entered the race, one source said. In a debate on Monday, DeSantis refused to commit to serving a full four years as governor.

While the Trump team said it did not inform DeSantis of the November 6 rally ahead of time, a source close to Trump brushed off the notion that the event in the governor's backyard was a snub, and said it was the result of a conversation with Rubio.

DeSantis is widely believed to be Trump's most formidable opponent should they both run for President in 2024.

President Joe Biden will also make a stop in Miami-Dade.

On November 1st, Mr. Biden is scheduled to attend a fundraiser in Miami Gardens to support Val Demings, who is running against Rubio for a Senate seat, and Charlie Crist who is challenging Desantis for the governor's job. The location of the fundraiser has not been made public.

Miami-Dade has historically voted Democrat but Trump does have a loyal base there. As we've seen time and time again in elections, anything can happen.