Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots combined reach over a billion dollars
MIAMI - More than a billion dollars will be in play this weekend in the Florida Lottery's two biggest draw games.
The Mega Millions drawing for Friday is now worth $427 million, making it the third largest prize this year for the game. If someone does hit it big, they can take the winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of almost $221 million.
Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.
Saturday's Powerball jackpot stands at $590 million, its second-highest amount of the year. The jackpot has a cash value of nearly $305 million.
While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.
Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
You can watch the Powerball drawing during the CBS News Miami at 11.
