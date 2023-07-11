Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to a combined $1.1 billion

MIAMI - More than a billion dollars will be in play this week in the Florida Lottery's two biggest draw games.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over to $725 since no one hit it big in Monday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 2-24-34-53-58 and the Powerball number was 13.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The Mega Millions drawing for Tuesday, July 11th, is worth $480 million. If someone wins, they can take the winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $240.7 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

