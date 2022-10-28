Powerball jackpot jumps to $825 million ahead of Saturday drawing

MIAMI - The Powerball jackpot is on the rise as anticipation builds for this weekend's drawing.

The jackpot, which was an estimated $700 million for the last drawing on Wednesday, has jumped to $825 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

It's the second-largest prize in Powerball's history and the biggest prize in the game this year.

Powerball jackpot winners have the option of getting their prize in an immediate lump sum, which would amount to more than $410 million in cash, or as an annuity. That option pays out the full jackpot amount over roughly 30 years. All of that would be before taxes.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 19-36-37-46-56 and the Powerball number was 24.

In Florida, two tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Powerball jackpots have been won five times so far this year.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

