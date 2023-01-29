Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot jumps to $613M after no winner from Saturday drawing

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- No single ticket matched all the numbers on Saturday's Powerball lottery drawing so the jackpot for Monday has grown to $613 million.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing were: 2-18-23-27-47, PowerBall: 15, Power Play: 4

You can watch the Powerball drawing on Monday on CBS Miami at 10:59 p.m.

Two players in Texas matched five numbers and the power play number to walk away with $2 million. Players in Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania matched five numbers to win $1 million.

The current Powerball jackpot started at $20 million on Nov. 21, 2022 and has rolled 30 times so far.

California holds the Powerball jackpot record, having sold the only winning ticket for a historic $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022 in Southern California.

Two weeks ago, someone in Maine matched all six numbers to win an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize.

If someone wins the Powerball jackpot, they have up to a year from the date of the draw to claim it.

Powerball tickets are $2 each.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 10:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.