Powerball jackpot jumps to $613M after no winner from Saturday drawing

MIAMI -- No single ticket matched all the numbers on Saturday's Powerball lottery drawing so the jackpot for Monday has grown to $613 million.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing were: 2-18-23-27-47, PowerBall: 15, Power Play: 4

You can watch the Powerball drawing on Monday on CBS Miami at 10:59 p.m.

Two players in Texas matched five numbers and the power play number to walk away with $2 million. Players in Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania matched five numbers to win $1 million.

The current Powerball jackpot started at $20 million on Nov. 21, 2022 and has rolled 30 times so far.

California holds the Powerball jackpot record, having sold the only winning ticket for a historic $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022 in Southern California.

Two weeks ago, someone in Maine matched all six numbers to win an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize.

If someone wins the Powerball jackpot, they have up to a year from the date of the draw to claim it.

Powerball tickets are $2 each.