Powerball jackpot increases to $572 million for Saturday's drawing
MIAMI - You still have a shot, albeit a really, really slim one, to win the massive Powerball jackpot.
There was no big winner in Wednesday's drawing, so the jackpot has increased to $572 million. It has a cash value of $308.9 million.
The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 9, 17, 20, 38, 40, and the Powerball number was 18.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert.
Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner.
The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9.
Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night from the lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.
Tickets cost $2 each.
You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m.
