Powerball jackpot increases to $572 million for Saturday's drawing

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - You still have a shot, albeit a really, really slim one, to win the massive Powerball jackpot. 

There was no big winner in Wednesday's drawing, so the jackpot has increased to $572 million. It has a cash value of $308.9 million.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 9, 17, 20, 38, 40, and the Powerball number was 18.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert.

Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner.

The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night from the lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets cost $2 each.

You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 5:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

