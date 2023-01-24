Powerball jackpot increases to $526 million for Wednesday's drawing

MIAMI - You still have a shot, albeit a really, really slim one, to win the massive Powerball jackpot.

There was no big winner in Monday's drawing, so the jackpot has increased to $526 million. It has a cash value of $284 million.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were 12, 31, 47, 58, 60 and the Powerball number was 23.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert.

Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner, according to Harvard University statistician Mark Glickman.

"Even if you're buying 50 tickets, the likelihood is that you're almost certain to still lose and not win the jackpot," Glickman said. "In fact, the chance at winning even $4 by playing is still pretty small."

The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night from the lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets cost $2 each.

You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.

