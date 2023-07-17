Powerball jackpot climbs to $900 million for Monday's drawing

TALLAHASSEE - Lots of people are dreaming about becoming multi-millionaires overnight as the Powerball jackpot has climbed to $900 million for Monday night's drawing.

It's the third-largest prize in the game's history. It has a cash value of $465.1 million.

The jackpot was last hit in April. Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

If you want to increase your odds of becoming an instant multi-millionaire, you could always play the Mega Millions game. The next drawing is Tuesday and the estimated jackpot is $640.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

