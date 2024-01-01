Powerball jackpot climbs to $810 million ahead of Monday drawing

MIAMI - When the Powerball numbers are drawn Monday evening, a lucky lottery player somewhere in the country could start the new year as a multi-millionaire.

An estimated jackpot of $810 million is up for grabs. If there is a winner, they will have the option to ring in the new year with a lump sum payment of an estimated $408.9 million, according to Powerball.

It's been over two months and no one has won the grand prize. And the last jackpot that was won still hasn't been claimed.

On October 11th, a ticket from California scored a staggering $1.76 billion. The ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the California Lottery.

But so far, no one has come forward to claim their prize. They have until October 11, 2024 to do so.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of scoring the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

You can watch the drawings on CBS News Miami, the official home of the Florida Lottery.