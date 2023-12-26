Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million ahead of Wednesday drawing

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million ahead of Wednesday drawing
Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million ahead of Wednesday drawing 00:18

MIAMI - When the Powerball numbers are drawn Wednesday evening, a lucky lottery player somewhere in the country could be entering the new year as a multi-millionaire.  

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $685 million after no ticket matched all six numbers to nab the grand prize during Monday night's Christmas drawing. It has a lump-sum option of an estimated $344.7 million.

The numbers drawn Monday were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to reach more than half a billion dollars this year, according to Powerball. A ticket in California won the last Powerball jackpot, $1.765 billion, in October.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of scoring the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

You can watch the drawings on CBS News Miami, the official home of the Florida Lottery. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 6:19 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.