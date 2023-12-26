Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million ahead of Wednesday drawing

MIAMI - When the Powerball numbers are drawn Wednesday evening, a lucky lottery player somewhere in the country could be entering the new year as a multi-millionaire.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $685 million after no ticket matched all six numbers to nab the grand prize during Monday night's Christmas drawing. It has a lump-sum option of an estimated $344.7 million.

The numbers drawn Monday were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to reach more than half a billion dollars this year, according to Powerball. A ticket in California won the last Powerball jackpot, $1.765 billion, in October.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of scoring the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

You can watch the drawings on CBS News Miami, the official home of the Florida Lottery.