Doral area power outage affecting traffic, businesses

MIAMI - Attention Doral residents, if you have been out and about, you may have noticed power is out in certain areas of the city.

Street lights along NW 87th Avenue have been out since about 2 p.m. and some businesses were forced to close early.

CBS4 cameras were able to see one FPL crew working along Galloway Road on Monday afternoon.

Authorities remind drivers to treat an intersection without a working traffic light as a 4-way stop sign.

An FPL spokesperson released the following statement regarding the outage:

"We are aware of an outage that took place in the Fontainebleau area of Miami-Dade County, affecting approximately 300 customers. The cause of the outage is under investigation. Crews are on-site to restore service safely and as quickly as possible."

No word on when power will be restored to the area.