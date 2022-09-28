Power knocked out to thousands in South Florida, FPL working to restore it

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian's gusty winds have caused thousands of power outages in South Florida and the Florida Keys.

Florida Power & Light reported that 41,490 customers lost power. As of 8 a.m., 36,240 had been restored and they were working on getting the lights back on for the remaining 5,250 customers.

In Miami-Dade, 61,640 lost power. FPL said as of 8 a.m. they had restored 43,080.

Keys Energy Services said 9,958 customers lost power overnight. Crews had to stand down due to unsafe working conditions.

An anticipated midday storm surge will further hamper restoration efforts. They said crews will do as much work as possible before the surge, and continue power restoration again once conditions permit.