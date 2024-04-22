Potential for isolated strong to severe storms in the afternoon

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team has issued a Next Alert for Monday from noon through 6 p.m. due to the potential for isolated strong to severe storms later.

Although we enjoyed a dry, mild start, later on scattered storms will develop due to a cold front moving in. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s before the rain rolls in. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a Level 1 risk of severe weather as we have the potential for damaging gusty winds, small hail, some heavy downpours, and localized flooding. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Once the front clears South Florida, high pressure will take over and drier air will move in. Tuesday morning we'll wake to the low 70s and highs will climb to the low 80s.

The humidity will be lower with mainly dry conditions the rest of the week. We will stay breezy through Wednesday with highs remaining a little below normal in the low 80s. A beautiful weekend is ahead with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s and highs in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.