Teen shot outside Miami Norland Senior High School

MIAMI - An 18-year-old was shot Monday afternoon on the sidewalk outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.

A source tells CBS4 that an argument that started on school grounds led to shots being fired at the victim, who walked away from the gunman as he was shot.

The 18-year-old victim was shot in the arm and leg. He is said to be cooperating with police, according to the source.

Miami-Dade Schools Police is the lead agency in the investigation because the argument started on school grounds.

Currently, there is no information on the shooter.

CBS4's Peter D'Oench reported that the victim was taken to Aventura Hospital as a trauma patient.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police cruisers and fire-rescue units at the scene.

The school is located in the 1190 block of NW 193rd St.

Adjacent roads have been closed off by police during their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.