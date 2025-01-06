Florida VPN Google searches skyrocket after Pornhub blocks state

MIAMI - Google searches for online tools like VPNs have surged in Florida after Pornhub, one of the world's largest adult websites, blocked access to users in the state. The move comes in response to a new law requiring strict age verification measures, leaving many residents seeking workarounds to bypass the restriction.

On Jan. 1, Pornhub.com blocked access to Florida rather than comply with a new state law requiring age verification to visit pornographic platforms. According to HB 3, which passed with bipartisan support and was signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 25, sites with adult content "must offer anonymous age verification and standard age verification."

Last month, a trade group representing the adult entertainment industry filed a federal lawsuit trying to strike it down. The lawsuit claims the law violates free speech rights and could put users' personal data at risk.



What is a VPN and how does it work?

In the weeks leading up to the start of the new year, and in the days after, Google searches for VPN, or Virtual Private Network, have skyrocketed.

A VPN establishes a digital connection with a user's computer and routes it through a remote server owned by a VPN provider which encrypts the personal data. This masks the user's IP address and lets them get around website blocks while protecting their privacy.

There are a number of free and paid VPN providers. The best offer excellent encryption, a kill switch to cut the internet access should the VPN connection drop and data leak protection.

Since the end of November, Google searches for VPNs have surged in the Florida, according to Google Trends. From the week of Dec. 22 - 28 to Dec. 29 - Jan. 4, searches nearly doubled. Since then, the numbers have gone even higher.

Gainesville led the state in VPN searches, followed by Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach, Tampa-St. Petersburg and West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce.

The most popular search terms included "best vpn 2024," "expressvpn," and "protonvpn."

Pornhub has blocked access to 17 U.S. states



Before 2025, Pornhub blocked access in 14 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Like Florida, Pornhub also blocked access in Tennessee and South Carolina on Jan. 1. Georgia will become the 18th state to require age verification to access pornographic websites in July, according to 404media.