Pompano Beach woman accused of setting cat on fire

MIAMI - A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Pompano Beach after allegedly setting a cat on fire.

It happened in the 1600 block of Northeast 33rd Street.

The woman was identified as 79-year-old Elgathe Celestin. She faces a charge of aggravated cruelty to an animal.

BSO and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded shortly after noon.

They found the cat in the backyard put out the fire and transported the feline to a local animal hospital where it had to be put down.

