Watch CBS News
Local News

Pompano Beach woman accused of setting cat on fire

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Woman accused of setting cat on fire
Woman accused of setting cat on fire 00:24

MIAMI - A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Pompano Beach after allegedly setting a cat on fire.

It happened in the 1600 block of Northeast 33rd Street.

The woman was identified as 79-year-old Elgathe Celestin. She faces a charge of aggravated cruelty to an animal.      
BSO and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded shortly after noon.

They found the cat in the backyard put out the fire and transported the feline to a local animal hospital where it had to be put down.

Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio-Maldonado-002.jpg

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news. Everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 5:18 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.